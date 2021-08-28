Ardmore gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ARDMORE, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Ardmore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 231 E Lake Murray Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Love's Country Store at 930 W Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 231 E Lake Murray Dr, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 1625 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Valero 801 W Broadway, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 901 Wallace St Nw, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 1721 N Commerce St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.88 $ -- $ --

Kok 302 S Washington St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.