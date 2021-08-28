Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ardmore, OK

Ardmore gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bfkeBsQ00

(ARDMORE, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Ardmore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 231 E Lake Murray Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Love's Country Store at 930 W Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

231 E Lake Murray Dr, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.85

Valero

1625 N Commerce St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.21
$2.99

Valero

801 W Broadway, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Valero

901 Wallace St Nw, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

1721 N Commerce St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.88
$--
$--

Kok

302 S Washington St, Ardmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore, OK
50
Followers
209
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ardmore Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Ardmore, OK
Traffic
City
Ardmore, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Love S Country Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy