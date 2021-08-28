Here’s the cheapest gas in Paris Saturday

(PARIS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Paris, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2880 Ne Sl-286, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Brookshire's 925 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.82

Chevron 2170 S Church St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 2965 S Church St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 3805 Lamar Ave, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Kroger 1310 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.83

Valero 1380 Clarksville St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.