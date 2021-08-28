Here’s the cheapest gas in Paris Saturday
(PARIS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Paris, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2880 Ne Sl-286, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.82
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.34
$2.85
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.34
$--
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.83
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
