Searcy gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SEARCY, AR) According to Searcy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1250 Truman Baker Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Searcy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.93

Casey's 2620 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.96

Valero 710 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.96

Exxon 1720 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Doublebees 2090 E Booth Rd, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Conoco 2620 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.