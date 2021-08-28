Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Searcy, AR

Searcy gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RH3jA_0bfke9CD00

(SEARCY, AR) According to Searcy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1250 Truman Baker Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Searcy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1500 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.93

Casey's

2620 E Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$3.19
$2.96

Valero

710 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.96

Exxon

1720 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Doublebees

2090 E Booth Rd, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$--

Conoco

2620 W Beebe Capps Expy, Searcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy, AR
134
Followers
209
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Searcy, AR
Traffic
City
Beebe, AR
City
Searcy, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy