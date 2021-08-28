Searcy gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SEARCY, AR) According to Searcy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1500 W Beebe Capps Expy. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1250 Truman Baker Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Searcy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.13
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$3.19
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
