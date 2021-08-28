Save up to $0.52 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Laramie

(LARAMIE, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Laramie area offering savings of $0.52 per gallon.

Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1855 W Curtis St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Laramie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Tumbleweed Express 4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Conoco 1657 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.