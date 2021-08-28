Save up to $0.26 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Lewiston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 1813 Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

BJ's 110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 248 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 296 Main St, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ --

CITGO 709 Minot Ave, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ -- $ --

Irving 674 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.