Lewiston, ME

Save up to $0.26 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lewiston

Lewiston Times
 7 days ago
(LEWISTON, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Lewiston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 94 Mount Auburn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 1813 Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$--

BJ's

110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

248 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

296 Main St, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.38
$--

CITGO

709 Minot Ave, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$--
$--

Irving

674 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.64
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

