Durango, CO

This is the cheapest gas in Durango right now

Durango Post
Durango Post
 7 days ago
(DURANGO, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Durango area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Everyday at 799 E College Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 600 E 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Everyday

799 E College Dr, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.29

Speedway

901 Camino Del Rio, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

602 Camino Del Rio, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1801 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.89
$3.33

Speedway

1991 Main Ave, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

100 Jenkins Ranch Rd, Durango
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.66
$3.96
$3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Durango Post

Durango Post

Durango, CO
With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

