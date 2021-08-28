This is the cheapest gas in Durango right now

(DURANGO, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Durango area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Everyday at 799 E College Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 600 E 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.38 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Everyday 799 E College Dr, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Speedway 901 Camino Del Rio, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 602 Camino Del Rio, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1801 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 3.33

Speedway 1991 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 100 Jenkins Ranch Rd, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.66 $ 3.96 $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.