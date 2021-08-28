Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

Tifton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Tifton News Beat
Tifton News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bfke5fJ00

(TIFTON, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Tifton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 802 W 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Enmarket at 311 5Th St E , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tifton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

802 W 7Th St, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19

BP

805 W 7Th St, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1852 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1203 Us-82 W, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.81
$3.16
$3.36
$3.09
card
card$--
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

178 Southwell Blvd, Tifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.81
$3.16
$3.65
$3.24
card
card$2.81
$3.20
$3.65
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Tifton News Beat

Tifton News Beat

Tifton, GA
72
Followers
190
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tifton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy