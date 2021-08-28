Tifton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TIFTON, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Tifton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 802 W 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Enmarket at 311 5Th St E , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tifton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 802 W 7Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

BP 805 W 7Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1852 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1203 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 3.09 card card $ -- $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 178 Southwell Blvd, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.65 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.81 $ 3.20 $ 3.65 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.