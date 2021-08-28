Tifton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(TIFTON, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Tifton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 802 W 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Enmarket at 311 5Th St E , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tifton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$3.16
$3.36
$3.09
|card
card$--
$3.16
$3.46
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$3.16
$3.65
$3.24
|card
card$2.81
$3.20
$3.65
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
