Waycross gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WAYCROSS, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Waycross, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Solar at 1900 Alma Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Circle K at 505 Reynolds St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Solar 1900 Alma Hwy, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1712 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1720 Memorial Dr, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1620 Plant Ave, Waycross

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.