Pahrump, NV

Pahrump gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 7 days ago
(PAHRUMP, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Pahrump area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 51 E Nv-372, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pahrump area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market

961 S Linda St, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$3.39
$3.49
$3.39
card
card$3.39
$3.51
$3.61
$3.51

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market

2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$3.39
$3.49
$3.39
card
card$3.39
$3.51
$3.61
$3.51

Terrible Herbst

1801 S Nv-160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

76

771 S Frontage Rd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
card
card$3.43
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79

VP Racing Fuels

2301 Winery Rd, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.49

Maverik

3010 South Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.39
card
card$3.43
$3.63
$3.83
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

