Pahrump gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PAHRUMP, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Pahrump area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market at 961 S Linda St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.27 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 51 E Nv-372, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pahrump area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.43 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 961 S Linda St, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.51

Fastrip Fuel & Horizon Market 2030 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.51

Terrible Herbst 1801 S Nv-160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 771 S Frontage Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

VP Racing Fuels 2301 Winery Rd, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Maverik 3010 South Nevada Hwy 160, Pahrump

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.