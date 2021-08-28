Cancel
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 7 days ago
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alamogordo area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 723 N White Sands Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

657 S White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.53
$2.98
$3.28
$2.81
card
card$2.59
$3.04
$3.34
$2.87

Circle K

1616 10Th St, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.55
$3.00
$3.30
$2.81
card
card$2.61
$3.06
$3.36
$2.87

Murphy Express

221 South White Sand Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$3.06
$3.36
$2.87

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.87

Alon

100 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Alon

2201 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

