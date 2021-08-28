Alamogordo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Alamogordo area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

Circle K at 657 S White Sands Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 723 N White Sands Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 657 S White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.81 card card $ 2.59 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.87

Circle K 1616 10Th St, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.81 card card $ 2.61 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.87

Murphy Express 221 South White Sand Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.87

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.87

Alon 100 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Alon 2201 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.