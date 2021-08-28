Cancel
Oxford, MS

Where's the cheapest gas in Oxford?

Posted by 
Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bfke0Fg00

(OXFORD, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Oxford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 502 S Lamar Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oxford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

2528 Jackson Ave W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.83

Double Quick

1401 Jackson Ave W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.18
$3.42
$2.89

Exxon

101 Thacker Loop, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

485 Ms-6 W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.52
$--

Kroger

2013 University Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.94

Super Dees Express

2018 University Ave, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

