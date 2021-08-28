Where's the cheapest gas in Oxford?

(OXFORD, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Oxford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2528 Jackson Ave W. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 502 S Lamar Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oxford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 2528 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.83

Double Quick 1401 Jackson Ave W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.18 $ 3.42 $ 2.89

Exxon 101 Thacker Loop, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 485 Ms-6 W, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ --

Kroger 2013 University Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.94

Super Dees Express 2018 University Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.