Oswego gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(OSWEGO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oswego area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stewart's Shops at 51 W Utica St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oswego area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stewart's Shops 51 W Utica St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.21 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Sunoco 260 Ny-104 , Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Gulf E 10Th St, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ --

Sunoco Middle Rd, Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Independent Ny-104 E , Oswego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 4.05 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.