Oswego gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(OSWEGO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oswego area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stewart's Shops at 51 W Utica St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oswego area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$3.45
$3.85
$--
|card
card$3.21
$3.55
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$3.24
|card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.29
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$4.05
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
