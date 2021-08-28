Cancel
Oswego, NY

Oswego gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Oswego Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bfkdzXB00

(OSWEGO, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oswego area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Stewart's Shops at 51 W Utica St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 260 Ny-104 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oswego area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stewart's Shops

51 W Utica St, Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$3.45
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.21
$3.55
$3.95
$--

Sunoco

260 Ny-104 , Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$3.24
card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$3.34

Gulf

E 10Th St, Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.29
$3.45
$--

Sunoco

Middle Rd, Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Independent

Ny-104 E , Oswego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$4.05
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

