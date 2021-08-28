Norwich gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NORWICH, CT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Norwich area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

Global at 160 W Town St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 397 Ct-2, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Global 160 W Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 275 Washington St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 24-26 Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stop & Shop 70 Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ --

Mobil 166 W Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 168 W Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.