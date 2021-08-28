Cancel
Norwich, CT

Norwich gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Norwich Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCu5S_0bfkdyeS00

(NORWICH, CT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Norwich area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

Global at 160 W Town St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 397 Ct-2, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Global

160 W Town St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

275 Washington St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

24-26 Town St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Stop & Shop

70 Town St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.62
$--

Mobil

166 W Town St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Shell

168 W Town St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

