Save $0.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kerrville
(KERRVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Kerrville, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 528 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 2303 Sidney Baker St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kerrville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$3.09
$3.39
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$3.00
$3.41
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$3.15
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$3.01
$3.41
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.96
$3.26
$2.86
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
