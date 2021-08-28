Save $0.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kerrville

(KERRVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Kerrville, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 528 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Exxon at 2303 Sidney Baker St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kerrville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 528 Main St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.69

Valero 505 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.00 $ 3.41 $ 2.69

H-E-B 300 Main St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.69

Valero 321 S Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 2.69

Stripes 2109 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.75

Stripes 3305 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.