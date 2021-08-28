Selma gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SELMA, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Selma area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pure at 2633 Al-41 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4865 Us-80 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pure 2633 Al-41, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Link 3025 Al-41, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 500 Cahaba Rd, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 2301 Broad St, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1501 E Highland Ave, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

RaceWay 207 W Highland Ave, Selma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.