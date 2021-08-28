Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huber Heights, OH

Here’s the cheapest gas in Huber Heights Saturday

Posted by 
Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bfkdv0H00

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Huber Heights area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Clark at 3406 E Third St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 201 Valley St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Clark

3406 E Third St, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$--

Sam's Club

6955 Miller Ln, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$3.07
$--

Sam's Club

3446 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$3.11
$3.09

Marathon

527 S Smithville Rd, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.22
$3.52
$--
card
card$2.73
$3.27
$3.57
$--

Big Daddy's

1627 E Third St, Dayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

5990 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights Updates

Huber Heights, OH
49
Followers
201
Post
997
Views
ABOUT

With Huber Heights Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Marathon, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy