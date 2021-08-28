Here’s the cheapest gas in Huber Heights Saturday

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Huber Heights area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Clark at 3406 E Third St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 201 Valley St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Clark 3406 E Third St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 6955 Miller Ln, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Sam's Club 3446 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 3.09

Marathon 527 S Smithville Rd, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ -- card card $ 2.73 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Big Daddy's 1627 E Third St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 5990 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.