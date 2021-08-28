Cancel
Palestine, TX

Palestine gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

Posted by 
Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjAhh_0bfkdu7Y00

(PALESTINE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Palestine, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1929 Crockett Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Track

3804 W Oak St, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.79

Murphy USA

2217 S Sl-256, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.87

Exxon

1220 E Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

1219 E Palestine Ave, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$--
$2.95

Mobil

2050 Crockett Rd, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$--
$--

Exxon

3209 W Oak St, Palestine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Palestine Post

Palestine Post

Palestine, TX
ABOUT

With Palestine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

