Palestine gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(PALESTINE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Palestine, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fast Track at 3804 W Oak St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1929 Crockett Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Track 3804 W Oak St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Murphy USA 2217 S Sl-256, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Exxon 1220 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 1219 E Palestine Ave, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.95

Mobil 2050 Crockett Rd, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Exxon 3209 W Oak St, Palestine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.