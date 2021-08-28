Cancel
Stevens Point, WI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Stevens Point Saturday

Stevens Point News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bfkdtEp00

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Stevens Point area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 2733 Stanley St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1900 Post Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

2733 Stanley St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.41
$--

The Store

708 Division St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

BP

412 Division St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.00
$3.33
$--

Clark

2133 Division St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.33
$--

Kwik Trip

1600 Maria Dr, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.43
$3.05

The Store

201 W Clark St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.00
$3.37
$2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
