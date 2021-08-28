Here’s the cheapest gas in Stevens Point Saturday
(STEVENS POINT, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Stevens Point area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 2733 Stanley St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1900 Post Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.00
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.43
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.00
$3.37
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
