Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazleton, PA

This is the cheapest gas in Hazleton right now

Posted by 
Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xlf4G_0bfkdsM600

(HAZLETON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Hazleton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 528 Pa-93 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1337 N Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.27.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf

528 Pa-93, Sugarloaf
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.75
$--

Joe's Choice

544 Pa-93, Sugarloaf
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

551 Pa-93, Sugarloaf
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.57

Turkey Hill

1 Brookhill Rd, Sugarloaf
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$--

J&N Mini Mart

218 Pa-93, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.23
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Drums Convenience

340 N Hunter Hwy, Drums
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton, PA
76
Followers
199
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Hazleton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy