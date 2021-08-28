This is the cheapest gas in Hazleton right now

(HAZLETON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Hazleton, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 528 Pa-93 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1337 N Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.27.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 528 Pa-93, Sugarloaf

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Joe's Choice 544 Pa-93, Sugarloaf

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 551 Pa-93, Sugarloaf

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.57

Turkey Hill 1 Brookhill Rd, Sugarloaf

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

J&N Mini Mart 218 Pa-93, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Drums Convenience 340 N Hunter Hwy, Drums

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.