Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 7 days ago
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) According to Atlantic City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1155 N Albany Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.54 at Sunoco at 7701 Ventnor Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1155 N Albany Ave, Atlantic City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.49

Sun Petro

101 E Absecon Blvd, Absecon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$--
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.17
$--
$3.59
$--

Atlantic

824 N Main St, Pleasantville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Riggins

901 N New Rd, Pleasantville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.39
$3.49
$3.24

Gulf

2029 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.59
$3.78
$--

Pleasantville Gas

1101 S Main St, Pleasantville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.32
$3.54
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

