Atlantic City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) According to Atlantic City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1155 N Albany Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.54 at Sunoco at 7701 Ventnor Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1155 N Albany Ave, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Sun Petro 101 E Absecon Blvd, Absecon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Atlantic 824 N Main St, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Riggins 901 N New Rd, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.24

Gulf 2029 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.59 $ 3.78 $ --

Pleasantville Gas 1101 S Main St, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.32 $ 3.54 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.