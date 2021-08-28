Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Moses Lake

(MOSES LAKE, WA) According to Moses Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

Half-Sun Travel Plaza at 420 S Wanapum Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 4421 Pitchard Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Half-Sun Travel Plaza 420 S Wanapum Dr, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.82 $ 3.41 card card $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.92 $ 3.51

Sunval 2777 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 601 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.97 $ 4.09 $ 3.46

1 Stop 5219 Patton Blvd Ne, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

Exxon 640 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ --

Cenex 1015 E Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.