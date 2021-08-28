Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Moses Lake
(MOSES LAKE, WA) According to Moses Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.
Half-Sun Travel Plaza at 420 S Wanapum Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 4421 Pitchard Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.44
$3.64
$3.82
$3.41
|card
card$3.54
$3.74
$3.92
$3.51
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.97
$4.09
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.84
$4.09
$3.49
|card
card$3.69
$3.94
$4.19
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.01
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
