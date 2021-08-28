Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Podcast: 'The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football'

By Will Vandervort
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9euG_0bfkdo4Q00

Miller Yoho of the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic stops by and talks to Levon Kirkland and myself to give Clemson fans all the info they need to know about all the events and other things surrounding next week’s game between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte.

Clemson’s Running Down the Hill Tradition won the Herbie Award for College Football’s best entrance, we discuss it and we compare it to other stadium entrances in college football.

We also have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and we update you on all the latest injury news ahead of the Georgia game.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

