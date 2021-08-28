Bartlesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Bartlesville, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 3880 Se Green Country Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 400 Se Adams Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bartlesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$2.96
$3.16
$2.86
|card
card$2.76
$3.05
$3.25
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.27
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.97
$3.17
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.97
$3.18
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.27
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0