Bartlesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Bartlesville, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 3880 Se Green Country Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 400 Se Adams Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bartlesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3880 Se Green Country Rd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ 2.86 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.89

Sinclair 119 S Osage Ave, Dewey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Circle K 925 Sw Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

QuikTrip 102 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 2.82

QuikTrip 1835 Se Washington Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.18 $ 2.92

Casey's 5350 Se Adams Blvd, Bartlesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.