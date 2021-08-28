Cancel
Russellville, AR

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Russellville

Russellville News Flash
Russellville News Flash
 7 days ago
(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Russellville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1126 Old Ar-7. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at Pilot at 215 Ar-331 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Russellville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1126 Old Ar-7, Dardanelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.41
$2.96

Walmart

2409 E Main St, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.97

Superstop 161

1600 S Elmira, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

307 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.28
$3.09

Phillips 66

801 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--

Superstop

1100 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Russellville News Flash

Russellville News Flash

Russellville, AR
With Russellville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

