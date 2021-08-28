Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Russellville

(RUSSELLVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Russellville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1126 Old Ar-7. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at Pilot at 215 Ar-331 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Russellville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1126 Old Ar-7, Dardanelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.96

Walmart 2409 E Main St, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Superstop 161 1600 S Elmira, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 307 S Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 801 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Superstop 1100 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.