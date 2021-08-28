Cancel
Gaffney, SC

Gaffney gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.37 per gallon

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vDiT_0bfkdjen00

(GAFFNEY, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Gaffney, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Pop's Corner at 2901 Union Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gaffney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$3.15
$--

Circle K

1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$3.07
$3.42
$2.89

Pilot

909 Hyatt St, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.10
$3.25
$3.15
card
card$2.63
$3.01
$3.22
$--

QuikTrip

101 Lemmons Ln, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.15
$2.89

Exxon

1103 Hyatt St, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$3.08
$3.43
$--

Circle K

403 Shelby Hwy, Gaffney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$3.08
$3.43
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

