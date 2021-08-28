Gaffney gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.37 per gallon
(GAFFNEY, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Gaffney, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Pop's Corner at 2901 Union Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gaffney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.07
$3.42
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.10
$3.25
$3.15
|card
card$2.63
$3.01
$3.22
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$3.15
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$3.08
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$3.08
$3.43
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
