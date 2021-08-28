Gaffney gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.37 per gallon

(GAFFNEY, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Gaffney, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Pop's Corner at 2901 Union Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gaffney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1517 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Circle K 1711 W Floyd Baker Blvd, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 2.89

Pilot 909 Hyatt St, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.10 $ 3.25 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.63 $ 3.01 $ 3.22 $ --

QuikTrip 101 Lemmons Ln, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.15 $ 2.89

Exxon 1103 Hyatt St, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ --

Circle K 403 Shelby Hwy, Gaffney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.