Hinesville, GA

Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hinesville

Hinesville Updates
 7 days ago
(HINESVILLE, GA) According to Hinesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 1025 W Oglethorpe Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pit Stop at 1011 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

1025 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

113 E General Screven Way, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1422 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.87

Circle K

463 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.24
$3.37
$--

Kroger

555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$--

AAFES

Wilson Ave, Fort Stewart
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.39
$3.74
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

