Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hinesville

(HINESVILLE, GA) According to Hinesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 1025 W Oglethorpe Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pit Stop at 1011 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1025 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 113 E General Screven Way, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1422 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Circle K 463 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.24 $ 3.37 $ --

Kroger 555 A West Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ --

AAFES Wilson Ave, Fort Stewart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.