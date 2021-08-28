Where's the cheapest gas in Rio Grande City?
(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Rio Grande City, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 4530 Us-83 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 808 Us-83, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rio Grande City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
