Where's the cheapest gas in Rio Grande City?

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Rio Grande City, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 4530 Us-83 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 808 Us-83, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rio Grande City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 4530 Us-83, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 2798 W Us-83, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86

Exxon 5251 Us-83, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.