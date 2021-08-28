Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Grande City, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Rio Grande City?

Posted by 
Rio Grande City News Watch
Rio Grande City News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bfkdhtL00

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Rio Grande City, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 4530 Us-83 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 808 Us-83, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rio Grande City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

4530 Us-83, Rio Grande City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

2798 W Us-83, Rio Grande City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.86

Exxon

5251 Us-83, Rio Grande City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rio Grande City News Watch

Rio Grande City News Watch

Rio Grande City, TX
63
Followers
189
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rio Grande City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Grande City, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Murphy Usa#Shell#Us 83
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy