Here’s the cheapest gas in Manitowoc Saturday

(MANITOWOC, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manitowoc area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 1108 Wi-310. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Marathon at 1807 Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 1108 Wi-310, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1409 N 8Th St, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ --

CITGO 50 Maritime Dr, Manitowoc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.