Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Manitowoc Saturday

Posted by 
Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzE5f_0bfkdg0c00

(MANITOWOC, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manitowoc area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 1108 Wi-310. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Marathon at 1807 Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

1108 Wi-310, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1409 N 8Th St, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.49
$3.85
$--

CITGO

50 Maritime Dr, Manitowoc
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
71
Followers
204
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Marathon, WI
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy