Here’s the cheapest gas in Somerset Saturday
(SOMERSET, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Somerset, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 100 W Ky-80 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 55 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Somerset area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
