Somerset, KY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Somerset Saturday

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 7 days ago
(SOMERSET, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Somerset, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 100 W Ky-80 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 55 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Somerset area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

100 W Ky-80, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

954 S Hwy 27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

401 Monticello St, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Shell

1345 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--

Shell

41 Jordans Way, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

181 S Us-27, Somerset
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

