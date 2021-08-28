Here’s the cheapest gas in Somerset Saturday

(SOMERSET, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Somerset, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 100 W Ky-80 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 55 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Somerset area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 100 W Ky-80, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 954 S Hwy 27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 401 Monticello St, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 1345 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 41 Jordans Way, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 181 S Us-27, Somerset

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.