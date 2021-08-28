Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Elizabeth City Post
Elizabeth City Post
 7 days ago
(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elizabeth City area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eagle Mart at 1542 Weeksville Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 500 S Hughes Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Eagle Mart

1542 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.21
$4.01
$2.89
card
card$2.74
$3.26
$4.06
$2.94

3313 Main St Ext, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Eagle Mart

1900 N Rd St , Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.59
$4.01
$2.89
card
card$2.84
$3.59
$4.01
$2.89

Gulf

103 Us-158 E , Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$--

Park N Shop

110 E Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.49
$2.99

Crown

1013 N Road St, Elizabeth City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

