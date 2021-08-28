Elizabeth City gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elizabeth City area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eagle Mart at 1542 Weeksville Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 500 S Hughes Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Eagle Mart 1542 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.21 $ 4.01 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.26 $ 4.06 $ 2.94

Zoom In 3313 Main St Ext, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Eagle Mart 1900 N Rd St , Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.59 $ 4.01 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.59 $ 4.01 $ 2.89

Gulf 103 Us-158 E , Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ --

Park N Shop 110 E Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Crown 1013 N Road St, Elizabeth City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.