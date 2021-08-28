Cancel
Cedar City, UT

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cedar City

Cedar City Times
 7 days ago
(CEDAR CITY, UT) According to Cedar City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at KEN BETTRIGE DIS at 100W 386 N. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at Chevron at 4617 N Minersville Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.85.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

KEN BETTRIGE DIS

100W 386 N, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.89
$4.04
$3.72

Maverik

204 S. Main, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$--

Maverik

809 W. 200 N., Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$--

Smith's

633 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.75

Phillips 66

734 S Main St, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$3.66

Maverik

220 North Airport Road, Cedar City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

