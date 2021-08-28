Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cedar City

(CEDAR CITY, UT) According to Cedar City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at KEN BETTRIGE DIS at 100W 386 N. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at Chevron at 4617 N Minersville Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.85.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

KEN BETTRIGE DIS 100W 386 N, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 3.72

Maverik 204 S. Main, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ --

Maverik 809 W. 200 N., Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ --

Smith's 633 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.75

Phillips 66 734 S Main St, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.66

Maverik 220 North Airport Road, Cedar City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.