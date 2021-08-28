Port Huron gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PORT HURON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Port Huron, you could be saving up to $134.96 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1237 32Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 584 Christina St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $137.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Port Huron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $54.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1237 32Nd St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Speedy Q 1301 10Th St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.56 $ 3.29

Exxon 1035 Lapeer Ave, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 1301 Military St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2318 Oak St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Kroger 1225 24Th St, Port Huron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.