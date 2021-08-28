Port Huron gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PORT HURON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Port Huron, you could be saving up to $134.96 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 1237 32Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 584 Christina St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $137.9.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Port Huron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $54.96 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.56
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.34
$--
$--
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0