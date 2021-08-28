Shawnee gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon

(SHAWNEE, OK) According to Shawnee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 14108 Acme Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Love's Country Store at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shawnee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 14108 Acme Rd , Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Firelake Corner Store 1570 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Country Store 100 E Walnut St, Tecumseh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.02

Shell 42002 Westech Rd, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.02 $ 3.31 $ --

Sinclair 421 W Highland St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.04

Shell 1250 N Kickapoo St, Shawnee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.