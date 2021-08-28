Shawnee gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon
(SHAWNEE, OK) According to Shawnee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 14108 Acme Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Love's Country Store at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shawnee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.54
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
