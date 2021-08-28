Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon

Posted by 
Shawnee News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePXXe_0bfkdZmP00

(SHAWNEE, OK) According to Shawnee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 14108 Acme Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Love's Country Store at 1005 N Kickapoo Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shawnee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco

14108 Acme Rd , Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.85

Firelake Corner Store

1570 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Love's Country Store

100 E Walnut St, Tecumseh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.02

Shell

42002 Westech Rd, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.31
$--

Sinclair

421 W Highland St, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$--
$3.04

Shell

1250 N Kickapoo St, Shawnee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.14
$3.54
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee, OK
ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
City
Shawnee, OK
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
