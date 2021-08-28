Wenatchee gas at $3.54 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WENATCHEE, WA) According to Wenatchee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at North Avenue Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 1041 N Miller St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

North Avenue Market 1816 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 3.64

Grant Road 96 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.56 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 375 Highline Dr, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.86 $ --

Exxon 1405 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ --

Safeway 501 N Miller St, Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ --

Fred Meyer 11 Grant Rd W, East Wenatchee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.