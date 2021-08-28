Cancel
Gillette, WY

Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gillette

Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 7 days ago
(GILLETTE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Gillette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kum & Go at 719 Us-14-16 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.56.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gillette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

M.G. Oil Company

502 El Camino Rd, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.17

Maverik

1616 E. Hwy 14-16, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.76
$3.39

Conoco

302 W Lakeway Rd, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.73
$3.93
$3.49

Kum & Go

1504 Us-14-16 E, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

1206 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.59
$--
$3.45

Cenex

2063 S Garner Lake Rd, Gillette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

