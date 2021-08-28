Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gillette

(GILLETTE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Gillette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, M.G. Oil Company at 502 El Camino Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kum & Go at 719 Us-14-16 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.56.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gillette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

M.G. Oil Company 502 El Camino Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Maverik 1616 E. Hwy 14-16, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.76 $ 3.39

Conoco 302 W Lakeway Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 3.49

Kum & Go 1504 Us-14-16 E, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1206 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.45

Cenex 2063 S Garner Lake Rd, Gillette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.