Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

This is the cheapest gas in Walla Walla right now

Posted by 
Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1El682_0bfkdVFV00

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Walla Walla area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 506 S 9Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 102 N 2Nd Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76

506 S 9Th St, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.79
$3.89
$--

Exxon

315 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69

PFI Mart

2285 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.39
$3.65

Cenex

706 W Rose St, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$3.84

Safeway

1490 Plaza Way, Walla Walla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.74
$--
$--
$--

Beeline Auto Center

1205 S College Ave, College Place
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla, WA
70
Followers
208
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy