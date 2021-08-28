This is the cheapest gas in Walla Walla right now

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Walla Walla area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 506 S 9Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 102 N 2Nd Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 506 S 9Th St, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Exxon 315 N 2Nd Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

PFI Mart 2285 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.65

Cenex 706 W Rose St, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.84

Safeway 1490 Plaza Way, Walla Walla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Beeline Auto Center 1205 S College Ave, College Place

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.