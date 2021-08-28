Where's the cheapest gas in Sandusky?

(SANDUSKY, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Sandusky area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 411 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 2227 Campbell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 411 W Washington St, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Sam's Club 614 Crossings Rd , Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 2.99

Mobil 7001 Milan Rd , Sandusky South

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Marathon 1318 Cleveland Rd, Sandusky

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 507 N Washington St, Castalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.