Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Where's the cheapest gas in Sandusky?

Posted by 
Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bfkdUMm00

(SANDUSKY, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Sandusky area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 411 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 2227 Campbell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

411 W Washington St, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$3.29

Sam's Club

614 Crossings Rd , Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.14
$2.99

Mobil

7001 Milan Rd , Sandusky South
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.33

Marathon

1318 Cleveland Rd, Sandusky
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

507 N Washington St, Castalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sandusky Journal

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky, OH
69
Followers
204
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Bp#Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy