Hobbs, NM

Hobbs gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Hobbs Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bfkdSbK00

(HOBBS, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Hobbs, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 2810 N Lovington Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Pilot at 601 W Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon

2810 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

3305 W Marland St, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

718 W Millen Dr, Hobbs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

