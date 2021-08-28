Cancel
Cullman, AL

Where's the cheapest gas in Cullman?

Cullman Daily
Cullman Daily
 7 days ago
(CULLMAN, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Cullman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 18055 Us-31 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 415 2Nd Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

18055 Us-31, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$2.95
$3.30
$3.37

Murphy USA

626 Olive St Sw, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.92
$3.17
$3.26

Marathon

Cr-437, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.26
$--

Pilot

1600 Cr-437, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$3.11
$3.50
$3.35
card
card$2.63
$3.11
$3.47
$3.41

Shell

1639 Cr-437, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1734 Cr-437, Cullman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cullman Daily

Cullman Daily

Cullman, AL
150
Followers
188
Post
10K+
Views
