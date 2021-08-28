Where's the cheapest gas in Cullman?

(CULLMAN, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Cullman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 18055 Us-31 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 415 2Nd Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 18055 Us-31, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.37

Murphy USA 626 Olive St Sw, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.26

Marathon Cr-437, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ --

Pilot 1600 Cr-437, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 3.11 $ 3.50 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.63 $ 3.11 $ 3.47 $ 3.41

Shell 1639 Cr-437, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1734 Cr-437, Cullman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.