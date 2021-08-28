Cancel
Pekin, IL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pekin

Posted by 
Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmWGq_0bfkdDbf00

(PEKIN, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pekin, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 815 Derby St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 104 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

815 Derby St, Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

BP

8626 W Wheeler Rd, Mapleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Amoco

8316 W Il-9, Bartonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

560 S Main St, North Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.25

Casey's

401 N Main St, North Pekin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$3.81
$--

Thorntons

457 S Main St, Creve Coeur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.52
$3.82
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
76
Followers
212
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

