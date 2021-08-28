Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pekin
(PEKIN, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pekin, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Sunoco at 815 Derby St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 104 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$--
$3.81
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.52
$3.82
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
