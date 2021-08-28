Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pekin, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 815 Derby St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 104 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 815 Derby St, Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

BP 8626 W Wheeler Rd, Mapleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 8316 W Il-9, Bartonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 560 S Main St, North Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Casey's 401 N Main St, North Pekin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.81 $ --

Thorntons 457 S Main St, Creve Coeur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.