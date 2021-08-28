Gas savings: The cheapest station in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, VT) Depending on where you fill up in Burlington, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 218 Lower Mt View Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2939 Saint George Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 218 Lower Mt View Dr, Colchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Mobil 414 Roosevelt Hwy , Colchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 454 Riverside Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 661 Pine St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.30 $ 3.52 $ --

Shell 262 Main St, Winooski

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 280 E Allen St, Winooski

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.