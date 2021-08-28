Cancel
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Burlington

Burlington Journal
 7 days ago
(BURLINGTON, VT) Depending on where you fill up in Burlington, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 218 Lower Mt View Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2939 Saint George Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.11.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

218 Lower Mt View Dr, Colchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$--

Mobil

414 Roosevelt Hwy , Colchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

454 Riverside Ave, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

661 Pine St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.30
$3.52
$--

Shell

262 Main St, Winooski
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

280 E Allen St, Winooski
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

