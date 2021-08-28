HPD: Two similar BMWs shot at on Katy Freeway by someone with a rifle

Two similar BMWs were shot up on the Katy Freeway early Saturday morning, according to Houston police .

Information is very limited at this time, but detectives said a Houston Police Department officer working another scene near the Katy Freeway and Shephard Drive heard gunshots coming from the mainlanes of the freeway.

The officer went to investigate and found a driver in a white BMW running to a nearby gas station for help.

The driver told police they were driving westbound on the Katy Freeway when a red vehicle drove past them and someone from inside started shooting.

Fortunately, this driver was not injured despite their vehicle being shot up multiple times. Police said the bullet holes appear to be from a rifle.

During the investigation, police got another call stating another white BMW was shot at on the Katy Freeway. A woman was driving this car and was shot in the leg after multiple rounds were fired, according to police. The bullet holes in this car appeared to be from a rifle as well, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is expected to be OK.

Investigators have no leads and are not sure of the motive of these two shootings. Police said the two BMW drivers do not know each other.

Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video but ask anyone who may have information on these shootings to please call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

