This is the cheapest gas in Ceres right now

(CERES, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ceres area offering savings of $1.02 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Triple R at 2241 Yosemite Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4955 Crows Landing Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Triple R 2241 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.95 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 4.33 $ 4.03

Kwik Serv 1700 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.05

GAS WAR & Empire Liquor 5018 Yosemite Blvd, Empire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 3.91 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.03

BZ Mart 1510 Miller Ave, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.19

Diamond Gas & Mart 3401 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.85

Stop and Save 2549 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.33 $ 4.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.