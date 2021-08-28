Wheeling gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(WHEELING, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wheeling area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.
Sunoco at 2833 Eoff St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kroger at 200 Mt Dechantal Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.34
$3.69
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
