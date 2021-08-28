Wheeling gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WHEELING, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wheeling area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.

Sunoco at 2833 Eoff St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kroger at 200 Mt Dechantal Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 2833 Eoff St, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Marathon 2 Chapel Rd, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Smith Oil 1805 Warwood Ave, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2110 Warwood Ave, Wheeling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 3871 Noble St, Bellaire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Clark 54568 National Rd, Lansing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.