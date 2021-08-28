Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Paso Robles right now

Posted by 
Paso Robles Dispatch
Paso Robles Dispatch
 7 days ago
(PASO ROBLES, CA) According to Paso Robles gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 1849 Ramada Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paso Robles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors

710 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.35
$4.45
$4.15
card
card$4.31
$4.47
$4.57
$4.27

San Paso Truck Stop

81 Wellsona Rd, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.49
$4.15

VP Racing Fuels

1441 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.20
$4.34
$4.48
$4.18
card
card$4.20
$4.34
$4.48
$4.18

Spirit

1637 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$--
$--
$--

One Stop Food

703 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.63
$4.19
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.73
$4.29

Valero

2340 Spring St, Paso Robles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

