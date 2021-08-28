This is the cheapest gas in Paso Robles right now

(PASO ROBLES, CA) According to Paso Robles gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 1849 Ramada Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Paso Robles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors 710 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.47 $ 4.57 $ 4.27

San Paso Truck Stop 81 Wellsona Rd, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ 4.15

VP Racing Fuels 1441 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.20 $ 4.34 $ 4.48 $ 4.18 card card $ 4.20 $ 4.34 $ 4.48 $ 4.18

Spirit 1637 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

One Stop Food 703 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.63 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.73 $ 4.29

Valero 2340 Spring St, Paso Robles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.