Save $0.19 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cumberland

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Cumberland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 911 E Oldtown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 322 S Centre St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 911 E Oldtown Rd, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pick N Go 847 N Mechanic St, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

D & D Pit Stop 13422 Mcmullen Hwy, Cresaptown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Sheetz 10805 Mt Savage Rd Nw, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Kwik & Ez 14305 National Hwy, La Vale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Fast Fuel 1212 W Industrial Blvd, Cumberland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.