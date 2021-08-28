Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bonney Lake

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Bonney Lake, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1201 39Th Ave Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 516 S Meridian , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.26.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1201 39Th Ave Sw, Puyallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

APP 3819 142Nd Ave E, Sumner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Costco 9801 204Th Ave E, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Fred Meyer 20919 Wa-410, Bonney Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Mobil 3420 Meridian Ave E, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.84 $ 4.14 $ 3.64

Safeway 315 Washington Ave N, Orting

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 4.06 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.