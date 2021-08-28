Cancel
Bonney Lake, WA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bonney Lake

Posted by 
Bonney Lake Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bfkcyTP00

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Bonney Lake, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1201 39Th Ave Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 516 S Meridian , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.26.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1201 39Th Ave Sw, Puyallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$--

APP

3819 142Nd Ave E, Sumner
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.49

Costco

9801 204Th Ave E, Bonney Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$3.95
$3.59

Fred Meyer

20919 Wa-410, Bonney Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$--
$4.19
$--

Mobil

3420 Meridian Ave E, Edgewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.84
$4.14
$3.64

Safeway

315 Washington Ave N, Orting
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.75
$--
$4.06
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

