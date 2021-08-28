Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bonney Lake
(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Bonney Lake, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1201 39Th Ave Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 516 S Meridian , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.26.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
