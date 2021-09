Kevin Feige has confirmed that What If…? Season 2 is going to tackle Phase 4 movies. Marvel fans have been enjoying the trips down memory lane in the first two episodes of the MCU anthology series. But, next season will see some of the recent output in new light. Feige talked to ScreenRant about what’s next for Uatu The Watcher and the audience at large. A lot of Phase 4 is still off in the distance, so it’s hard to imagine just what inversions could be on tap for What If. As this year comes into focus, there will be some more ideas about what is awaiting Captain Carter and the rest of these animated heroes out in the Multiverse of Madness. There are some stories in Season 1 that haven’t been rendered on-screen yet, but people who enjoy the comics nods should expect some more of those in the future too. As a matter of fact, Marvel has been promoting some of the old What If issues that led to major comics storylines and moments down the road. Perhaps, some of that could be happening here.