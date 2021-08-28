Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Parish Curfew Set for 6pm for Hurricane Ida

lpso.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafourche Parish officials will enact a 6 p.m. curfew tonight due to the updated weather forecast for Hurricane Ida and will stay in place until further notice for the duration of the storm. All businesses should be closed by 6 p.m. in time for employees to make it home and prepare for the incoming storm. Lafourche a Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out enforcing the curfew but will allow a grace period until 7 p.m. for business workers to arrive home. Essential personnel should be carrying their ID or placard displaying they are indeed essential personnel. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has a full deployment of staff to maintain security in our community.

www.lpso.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Curfew#Weather#Grace Period
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy