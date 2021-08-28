Man dies after stabbing in Dorchester, Boston Police search for suspect

(MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DORCHESTER, Mass. — An adult male has died after he was stabbed in the neck Saturday morning on Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road in Dorchester.

The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News they were first alerted to the incident at approximately 9:20 a.m. After arriving on scene, they found an adult male suffering life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly stabbed in the neck. The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Police confirmed there were no arrests made. If anyone knows any details regarding this incident, they can contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

